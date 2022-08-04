By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap-up start on Thursday, tracking mixed trends across all global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.5 percent or 81 points up at 17,520.5 as of 6:57 am. Shares of Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Vodafone Idea, Zomato and more among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on August 4

Adani Enterprises Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Gail (India) Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, REC Ltd, BEML Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd

| These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.

Reliance Industries | The conglomerate has moved up 51 places to secure the 104th position in the Fortune Global 500 ranking for 2022. Last year, the company was in the 155th position. Mukesh Ambani-led company is India's highest-ranked private sector firm. It has been a part of the the list for the 19th-straight year, which is longer than any other Indian private sector companies.

Larsen & Toubro | The conglomerate has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat government to set up an IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) Park in Vadodara with an investment of Rs 7,000 crore.

Wipro | The company has announced a new five-year strategic engagement with Nokia to deliver global business services in support of Nokia’s renewed operating model.

Vodafone Idea | The debt-ridden telecom reported a consolidated loss of Rs 7,296.7 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total income stood at Rs 10,410 crore during the period under review, up 13.7 percent against Rs 9,152 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Zomato | Uber sold 61.22 crore shares it held in Zomato, priced Rs 50.44 apiece, on Friday. Fidelity investment trust bought 5.44 crore shares at Rs 50.26 per share, while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company bought 4.5 crore shares at Rs 50.25 per share.

InterGlobe Aviation | The parent company of the country's largest airline IndiGo reported a net loss of Rs 1,064.2 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022, down from a loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore in year-ago period. Total revenue stood at Rs 12,855.3 crore during the period under review, up 327 percent as against Rs 3,006.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Adani Wilmar | The company reported a profit of Rs 193.6 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022, up 10.19 percent from Rs 175.7 crore in the year-ago period. Total revenue stood at Rs 14,731.6 crore during the period under review.

AU Small Finance Bank | The private sector lender opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore and set the floor price of the issue at Rs 590.84 per equity share. The company is looking to mop up Rs 1,600 crore as the base deal size, with an option to increase the total funds raised by another Rs 400 crore.

Adani Transmission | The firm reported a 57.3 percent decline in net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total revenue stood at Rs 3,131.9 crore during the period under review, up 10.7 percent against Rs 2,829.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.