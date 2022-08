1 / 11 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar, BASF India Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Inox Leisure Ltd | These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 11 Reliance Industries | CCI India approved the acquisition of 50.1 percent of the equity share capital of Sanmina-SCI India Private Limited (SCIPL) by Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL). Subex and the conglomerate’s subsidiary Jio Platforms have partnered for an artificial intelligence orchestration platform HyperSense.



3 / 11 Zomato Ltd | An undisclosed stakeholder in the food delivery company shall reportedly sell a 7.8 percent stake, or 61.2 crore shares, on Thursday. A source said the seller is likely ride-hailing company Uber, which holds a 7.8 percent stake in Zomato.



4 / 11 ITC | The Kolkata-headquartered cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate announced its exit from the lifestyle retailing business following a strategic review of the business portfolio.



5 / 11 Axis Bank | The lender has subscribed to 8,921 equity shares of Equentia SCF Technologies for Rs 55 crore.



6 / 11 HDFC Asset Management Company | The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given in-principle nod for change in control of the Mumbai-based mutual fund company.



7 / 11 BEML | The PSU received an order from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) sanctioning the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger between BEML (Demerged Company) and BEML Land Assets Limited.



8 / 11 Thermax | The engineering conglomerate on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 59 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total revenue stood at Rs 1,654.5 crore in the June quarter, higher than the CNBC-TV8 poll estimate of Rs 1,358 crore.



9 / 11 Voltas | The home appliances company reported a net profit of Rs 109 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total revenue stood at Rs 2,768 crore in the June quarter, 6.8 percent less than the CNBC-TV8 poll estimate of Rs 2,971 crore.



10 / 11 Deepak Nitrite Ltd | The company reported a net profit of Rs 234.6 crore, 22.5 percent down from year-ago period. Total revenue was up 34.8 percent at Rs 2,058 crore.