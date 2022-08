1 / 10 Siemens Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Bank Of India, Bosch Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Voltas Ltd, JKumar Infraprojects Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Moil Ltd, Navneet Education Limited, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd | These companies will report their quarterly earnings for the April to June 2022 period today.



2 / 10 Reliance Industries Ltd | The conglomerate-owned telecom company Jio has bagged a total of 24,740 megahertz of 5G spectrum. Jio will pay the government Rs 7,877 crore per annum at a compound annual interest of 7.2 percent for a total of Rs 88,078 crore over 20 years.



3 / 10 ITC | The Kolkata-headquartered cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate on Monday reported revenue of Rs 17,289 crore for the April to June period of this fiscal, which was 41.5 percent higher than the previous year's Rs 12,217.1 crore. The company's profit at Rs 4,169 crore was above Street estimates and 38.3 percent higher than the corresponding quarter a year ago.



4 / 10 Zomato | The food delivery aggregator reported a Y-o-Y increase of 56 percent in its quarterly revenue. Its food delivery business was the biggest growth driver, accounting for Rs 1,430 crore.



5 / 10 IIFL Finance | The subsidiary company IIFL Home Finance Ltd announced the opening of more than 100 branches simultaneously and said it aims to double its business to 20 percent from the affordable segment in the next few years.



6 / 10 Bharat Electronics | The state-run company said its board will consider a proposal to issue bonus shares to its shareholders in a meeting scheduled on August 4, 2022.



7 / 10 Hero MotoCorp | The two-wheeler major reported total sales of 4.46 lakh units in July 2022, down 1.8 percent down from the year-ago period. Scooter sales declined 19.8 percent to 24,292 units on a year-on-year basis.



8 / 10 Escorts Kubota | The conglomerate reported a net profit of Rs 147.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2022. Its revenue came in at Rs 2,014.9 crore.



9 / 10 Bharti Airtel | The telecom major bagged 19,800 megahertz of 5G spectrum. The company will pay Rs 43,084 crore to the government.