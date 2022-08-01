

1 / 10 ITC Ltd, UPL Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Ramco Cements Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Arvind Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd, Goodyear India Ltd, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Oriental Aromatics Ltd, Punjab & Sind Bank, Sangam (India) Ltd, Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd, Zomato Ltd | These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 10 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd | The PSU major on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 1,992 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, as the firm held retail prices of fuel despite a rise in cost. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 2.24 lakh crore in the June quarter, up 31.8 percent against Rs 1.7 lakh crore in the March quarter.



3 / 10 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd | HDFC has entered a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with SBI for acquisition of 19.5 percent stake in subsidiary HDFC Venture Capital. HDFC holds 80.5 percent stake in subsidiary HDFC Venture Capital. The remaining shares are held by SBI.



4 / 10 National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd | The state-owned company on July 29 reported a 16.9 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 3,676.4 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, on the back of higher income. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 38,349.8 crore during the period under review, a 47.3 percent jump over Rs 26,038 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.



5 / 10 Cipla Ltd | The drug major on July 29 reported a 4 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 686.40 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,375.19 crore during the period under review, down 2.3 percent against Rs 5,504 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.



6 / 10 Yes Bank Ltd | In one of the largest private capital raises by an Indian private sector bank, the private lender announced a fundraise of Rs 8,900 crore ($1.1 billion) from two global private equity investors — Carlyle and Advent International — with each investor acquiring up to a 10 percent stake in the bank.



7 / 10 Bank of Baroda | The public sector lender recorded a staggering 79.3 percent year-over-year increase in net profit at Rs 2,168 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 12 percent to Rs 8,838 crore in Q1 FY23. In the June quarter of FY23, Bank of Baroda's fee-based income increased by 15.6 percent year over year to Rs 1,277 crore compared to the Rs 1,105 crore in Q1 FY22. Operating income for the current quarter is Rs 10,020 crore, which is 6.8 percent less than the same quarter a year ago when it was Rs 10,755 crore.



8 / 10 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd | The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday authorised the proposed merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises with Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited). The merged company is projected to have 75 TV channels, two streaming video services, and a digital content company, Zee Studios, and Sony Pictures Films India (Studio NXT).



9 / 10 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd | The pharma company has entered into a licensing agreement with Slayback Pharma to obtain exclusive rights in the first-to-file ANDA for the private label version of Lumify in the US.