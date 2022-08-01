Homephotos newsmarket news

Top stocks to watch on August 1: ITC, Indian Oil, HDFC, Bank of Baroda and more

Top stocks to watch on August 1: ITC, Indian Oil, HDFC, Bank of Baroda and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open higher on Monday, tracing largely positive trends across all global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.1 percent or 18 points up at 17,249.5 as of 6:52 am. Shares of ITC, Indian OIl, HDFC, Bank of Baroda among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on August 1 -