1 / 10 Tata Steel Ltd | The Mumbai-based steel company reported a 20.5 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 7,765 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, on higher expenses. Despite the sharp rise in input costs, especially coking coal and gas prices in Europe, total income stood at Rs 63,430.07 crore during the period under review, up 18.8 percent against Rs 53,371 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.



2 / 10 Tech Mahindra Ltd | The IT giant on Monday reported a 16.4 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 1,131.6 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2022 The rupee revenue stood at Rs 12,707.9 crore during the period under review, up 4.9 percent as against Rs 12,116.3 crore in the March quarter.



3 / 10 Axis Bank Ltd | The private lender on July 25 reported a 91 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 4,125.3 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. The bank's net interest income (NII) grew 21 percent YoY and 6 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 9,384 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) for the first quarter stood -on-qurterat 3.60 percent, up 14 bps uear-on-year and 11 bps quarter.



4 / 10 Sonata Software Ltd | The IT company on Monday said its board considered and approved a bonus issue of shares. The company said it would issue shares in the ratio of 1:3 — one new bonus equity share for every three existing equity shares. The allocation is subject to the approval of shareholders through a postal ballot. The board of Sonata Software approved the proposed bonus issue at its meeting held on the same day.



5 / 10 Life Insurance Corporation of India | The insurance company on Monday announced that it has reduced its stake in pharma company Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries. LIC has lowered its stake by two percent to 5.02 percent from 7.03 percent.



6 / 10 Bajaj Finserv Ltd | The NBFC announced that its board of directors will meet on Thursday to consider the proposal for a stock split of company's equity shares. Stock split is a way of increasing number of shares, and reducing the price of each share. Stock split doesn’t affect the market capitalisation of a company.



7 / 10 Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd | The pharmaceutical company reported a 1.4 percent decline in met profit for quarter ended June 2022. The company’s revenue climbed 3.7 percent, year-on-year, to Rs 745.1 crore.



8 / 10 Lupin Ltd | Azilsartan Medoxomil tablets were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for sale in the country as a generic alternative to Edarbi tablets manufactured by Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc. The tablets will be manufactured at Lupin’s facility in Nagpur, India.



9 / 10 Macrotech Developers Ltd | The real estate company reported a 69 percent year-on-year growth in profit for the quarter ended June 2022. Revenue was 66.67 percent up at Rs 2,675.75 crore. The company reported its best ever first quarter with Rs 2,814 crore of pre-sales from its domestic business.