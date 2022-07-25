

1 / 10 Axis Bank Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Canara Bank, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, Central Bank Of India, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Aether Industries Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd, Astec Lifesciences Limited, Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Vardhman Special Steels Ltd | These companies will announce their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 10 Reliance Industries Ltd | The conglomerate on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 17,955 crore for the April-June period, up 10.8 percent compared with the previous three months, boosted by growth across segments. The conglomerate's oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business clocked a record quarterly revenue in a volatile environment. The company's consolidated revenue came in at Rs 2.19 lakh crore for the three months to June. Its margin — or the amount by which revenue from sales exceeds costs — improved by 220 basis points to 17.3 percent for the three-month period.



3 / 10 Infosys Ltd | The IT giant on Sunday reported a 6.8 percent increase in revenue for the period ended June 2022 compared with the previous quarter. The Bengaluru-based company raised its revenue growth guidance to 14-16 percent from 13-15 percent for the year ending March 2023. Infosys posted a 5.7 percent sequential decline in net profit to Rs 5,360 crore for the three month period.



4 / 10 Vodafone Idea Ltd | The telecom announced that the company’s current CFO Akshaya Moondra will replace the incumbent managing director Ravinder Takkar as CEO for a period of three years. Ravinder Takkar’s term as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) will end on August 18.



5 / 10 JSW Steel Ltd | The Sajjan Jindal-led company on Friday reported a 86 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 838 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2022. The company's consolidated revenue stood at Rs 38,086 crore during the period under review, up 32 percent against Rs 28,902 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.



6 / 10 Yes Bank Ltd | The lender reported a 50 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 311 crore for the quarter ended June, on lower provisions and interest income growth. On a consolidated basis, its core net interest income grew 32 percent to Rs 1,850 crore in April-June on the back of 14 percent increase in advances and 0.30 per cent expansion in the net interest margin to 2.4 percent.



7 / 10 ICICI Bank Ltd | The lender, on Saturday, reported a 49 percent jump in net profit to Rs 6,905 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 compared to Rs 4,616 crore year-ago. Profit after tax (PAT), however, declined from Rs 7,018 crore recorded in the preceding quarter. Net interest income for the June quarter increased by 20.8 percent to Rs 13,210 crore, compared to Rs 10,936 crore reported in corresponding period previous fiscal.



8 / 10 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd | The private leander reported a 26 percent on year rise in net profit for April-June at Rs 2,071 crore, up from Rs 1,642 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, net interest income (NII) increased 19 percent to Rs 4,697 crore from last year's Rs 3,942 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.92 percent for the reporting quarter while CASA (current account savings account) ratio as of June 30, 2022, stood at 58.1 percent.



9 / 10 Finolex Industries Ltd | The largest manufacturer of PVC pipes and fittings, on Friday, said it has appointed Ajit Venkataraman as chief executive officer (CEO) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from August 1, 2022.