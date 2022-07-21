

1 / 10 Hindustan Zinc Ltd, SRF Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Crisil Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Elecon Engineering Co Ltd, Embassy Office Parks Reit, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Meghmani Finechem Ltd, Orient Bell Ltd, PCBL Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, PVR Ltd, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd | These companies will announce their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 10 Reliance Industries Ltd | The multinational conglomerate, on Wednesday, confirmed acquiring a franchise in Cricket South Africa’s upcoming T20 league. In a media release, the company said, "Strengthening its growing international footprint in cricket, Reliance Industries today announced that it will acquire a franchise in Cricket South Africa’s upcoming T20 league."



3 / 10 Wipro Ltd | The IT services major reported a 20.6 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,563.6 crore for the first quarter ended Jun 30, 2022, on higher expenses. The Bengaluru-headquartered company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 21,528.6 crore during the period under review, up 18 percent against Rs 18,252.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.



4 / 10 IndusInd Bank Ltd | The private sector lender on July 20 reported a 64.4 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 1,603.29 crore for the first quarter ended Jun 30, 2022, on a fall in bad loans. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 974.95 crore.



5 / 10 AU Small Finance Bank Ltd | The private sector bank on Wednesday said its board has approved a Rs 3,000 crore equity raising plan. The Jaipur-based bank may go for either private placement or qualified institutions placement (QIP) or preferential allotment or a combination of these. Further, the board also approved borrowing or raising of funds for an amount not exceeding Rs 6,000 crore in one or more tranches, by the issue of debt instruments including but not limited to bonds and non-convertible debentures.



6 / 10 Tata Communications Ltd |The company reported a profit of Rs 544.82 crore, 47.78 percent growth quarter-on-quarter. The revenue was 1.1 percent up at Rs 4,310.5 cr. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 3 percent at Rs 1,077.01 crore, and margin rose to 24.99 percent from 24.52 percent in the previous quarter.



7 / 10 Havells India Ltd | The homegrown consumer appliances major reported a 3.47 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 242.43 crore for the first quarter ended Jun 30, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 234.3 crore.



8 / 10 Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd | The company’s profit declined 57 percent to Rs 20.95 crore for the quarter ended June 2022. Hathway reported revenue at Rs 447.2 crore, 1.3 percent increase year-on-year.



9 / 10 CEAT Ltd | The tyre company reported a 61.43 percent decline in net profit, down to Rs 9.25 crore from Rs 23.98 crore, in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue stood at Rs 2,818.3 crore, a 47.8 percent increase year-on-year.