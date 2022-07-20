

1 / 10 Wipro Ltd, Indusind Bank Ltd, Agro Tech Foods Ltd , CEAT Ltd, Century Plyboards (I) Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Havells India Ltd, JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, Sagar Cements Ltd, Sasken Technologies Ltd, Stylam Industries Limited, Syngene International Ltd,Tata Communications Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd | These companies will announce their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 10 L&T Finance Holdings Ltd | The NBFC reported a profit before tax at Rs 357 crore - a 50 percent year-on-year increase. The company’s profit after tax stood at Rs 262 crore, up 47 percent year-on-year. The company reported the highest retail disbursements ever in a quarter at ~Rs. 8,938 crore.



3 / 10 Ambuja Cements Ltd | The company, part of Swiss building material major Holcim Group (earlier LafargeHolcim), reported a 44.9 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 1,047.90 crore for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company follows the January-December financial year. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 723.1 crore.



4 / 10 Hindustan Unilever Ltd | The FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) reported an 11.1 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 2,289 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total income stood at Rs 14,272 crore during the period under review, up 19.8 percent against Rs 11,915 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. Total expenses were higher by 20.79 percent at Rs 11,531 crore compared to Rs 9,546 crore in the first quarter of the last fiscal.



5 / 10 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd | The company reported a 30 percent year-on-year rise in its gross premium. The net premium earned stood at Rs 3,468 crore, up from Rs 3,152 crore in the year ago period. The company’s profit surged 80 percent to Rs 349 crore.



6 / 10 Grasim Industries Ltd | The flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group announced its foray into the B2B e-commerce platform for Building Materials segment. The company, in a press release, stated that the investment will be of ~ Rs 2,000 crore over the next 5 years.



7 / 10 PNB Housing Finance Ltd | The housing finance company and its directors have settled a case with market regulator SEBI for violations related to Carlyle Group preferential share issuances. The company and 12 directors of the company as on May 31, 2021, have jointly paid Rs 72.7 lakh for the settlement.



8 / 10 Vedanta Ltd | Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on July 19 announced the second interim dividend of Rs 19.50 per equity share following the meeting of the board of directors. The company said the dividend payout will lead to an outflow of Rs 7,250 crore. The record date for payment of the dividend will be July 27 and the dividend will be paid within the stipulated timeline, Vedanta said.



9 / 10 Rallis India Ltd | The Tata Group company recorded a 18.1 percent year-on-year decline in profit for the quarter ended June 2022. The company’s revenue increased 16.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 862.8 crore.