Top stocks to watch on July 20: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap-up opening on Wednesday tracing positive trends across all global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 1.1 percent or 176 points up at 16,514 as of 7:30 am. Shares of Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on July 20 -