1 / 11 Ambuja Cements Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, Nila Spaces Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, Rallis India Ltd, Share India Securities Ltd, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd | These companies will announce their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 11 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd | The automotive major announced on Monday that it has increased its stake in the Finland-based Sampo Rosenlew Oy, a subsidiary of Nordic insurance group Sampo. M&M will acquire 1,317 equity shares in Sampo Rosenlew Oy worth Rs 35.57 crore. The company’s stake will increase from an earlier 79.13 percent to 100 percent.



3 / 11 Tata Consumer Products Ltd | The FMCG company is set to foray into the space of plant-based meat with its new brand ‘Tata Simply Better’. Currently, four of the company’s plant-based meat range products are available on Amazon — Plant-based Chicken nuggets, Spicy fingers, Burger patty and Awadhi Seekh Kebab.



4 / 11 Reliance Industries Ltd | Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has put in Rs 14,000 crore as earnest money, the highest among the contenders. Bharti Airtel deposited Rs 5,500 crore, Vodafone Idea deposited Rs 2,200 crore. Adani Data Networks has put in the lowest amount of Rs 100 crore as earnest money.



5 / 11 Bharti Airtel Ltd | The telco major plans to transform its advertising business into a multibillion-dollar revenue generator in the next 10 years. It intends to connect world’s largest advertisers to its 360-million-plus users.



6 / 11 IndusInd Bank Ltd | The private sector lender’s board has approved raising up to Rs 20,000 crore via issuance of debt securities.



7 / 11 Alok Industries Ltd | The Mumbai based textile manufacturer has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 141.58 crore against a loss of Rs 97.67 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s net revenue was 55.9 percent up, year-on-year, at Rs 1,971.5 crore from Rs 1,264.4 crore.



8 / 11 Nelco Ltd | The company reported a 7.76 percent increase in the net profit for the Q1FY23. The net profit zoomed to Rs 4.72 crore from Rs 4.38 crore in the year-ago period. The net revenue was reported 48.2 percent up at Rs 81.7 crore.



9 / 11 Neogen Chemicals Ltd | The chemical company has re-appointed Harin Kanani as the Managing Director for another five years with affect from July 22, 2022.



10 / 11 Tube Investments Of India Ltd | The engineering company’s wholly owned subsidiary TI Clean Mobility has acquired 65.2 percent stake in IPLTech Electric for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 246 crore.