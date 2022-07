1 / 10 HCL Technologies Ltd, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd | These companies will announce their first quarterly results today.



2 / 10 Bank of Baroda | On July 11, the bank hiked MCLR (marginal cost of funds-based lending rate) by 10-15 bps. The revised MCLR will take effect from July 12, 2022. The three-month MCLR rate has been raised from 7.25 percent to 7.35 percent and the six-month MCLR rate has been raised from 7.35 percent to 7.45 percent.



3 / 10 HFCL Ltd | The company has bagged purchase orders worth Rs 59.22 crore from private telecom operator for providing Fiber To The Home network and long distance fiber network.



4 / 10 Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd | The company reported it net profit at Rs 28.4 crore, a 42 percent decline from Rs 49 crore, year-on-year. Revenue declined 39.5 percent at Rs 286.8 crore against Rs 473.9 crore, year-on-year.



5 / 10 SpiceJet Ltd | The Managing Director of the airline, Ajay Singh was booked for defrauding a businessman worth billions of rupees on the pretext of granting him shares in the company. Singh, according to the complainant, has defrauded others in a similar manner.



6 / 10 City Union Bank Ltd | Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd and City Union Bank, on Monday, announced a strategic alliance to offer life and health insurance solutions to the bank's consumers.



7 / 10 State Bank of India | The lender has hiked interest rates on its Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits by 105 basis points for one-year US dollar deposits.



8 / 10 Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd | The bank's deposits stand at Rs 4,020 crore as of June 30. Gross advances were reported at Rs 5,136 crore.



9 / 10 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd | The company will make an appeal against a recent order by SEBI imposing a penalty of Rs 10 lakh for breaching disclosure provisions.