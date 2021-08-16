Top market voices on Tata Steel rally, ongoing IPOs, retail picks and more



1 / 7 On Tata Steel | Sanjiv Bhasin, Director, IIFL Securities: You will have to be very brave to buy Tata Steel at Rs 1,500 but we are holding onto our positions, we are trimming our position in Tata Steel and Hindalco – those have been two of our big plays. We don’t have to delve into other names, we want to stay three.









On IPOs | Samir Arora, founder and fund manager, Helios Capital: We want to dabble at the initial public offering (IPO) price and not the post-listing price because it is another 20-30-40 percent higher. So, with great difficulty in some cases, we may reconcile that the IPO price is quite okay. But then, if you are not getting it at the IPO price, and getting it 30 percent higher, then what's the point? The same thing happened for Zomato. We would have bought at Rs 90-95 and then it opened at Rs 120. So we had actually put a normal bid in the IPO for $50-70 million, but what is the use? You get $1 million. We sold that also and moved on in life.









3 / 7 On Retail | Kunj Bansal CIO, Karvy Capital: There are some companies that continue to attract buying interest of investors for example V-Mart Retail. That is a company which is into garment retailing business, expectedly it had reduced numbers in June quarter because of the lockdown but despite that the stock doesn’t come down much and market in my view has a faith on the management that this is the management which delivers. Even Trent limited is another company which almost on a consistent basis, leave aside the corona effect that has been on the all the businesses continues to deliver so I think in this space instead of taking a generalised view one will have to take a selective view and these would be my two recommendations.









4 / 7 On Tata Steel | Prakash Diwan, Market Expert: After a long time, we have seen the company, the business that has been able to scale up so significantly and actually start having all its verticals fire on very good. it is a great stock to buy on dips and you should also look in the same way to some of the other steel names that are available and that could also have something which is as scalable or as promising. I would definitely add Tata Steel to the portfolio especially on dips and the market will give you those dips. It is definitely a buy.









On IPO | In the last 6 months, we have opened more than 100 stores and we hope this trajectory can continue. We are expanding mainly with KFC and Pizza Hut. And the Costa agreement has been signed, so Costa Coffee stores will start opening up also. In a small town, it starts maturing in the first month or two months, whereas in a mature town it takes between three and six months to mature. So it's basically in the first year most of our stores mature so we don't have really a long gestation period. The business is reasonably back to normal and could be always better once complete lockdown is out.









6 / 7 On Apollo Hospitals | Prakash Diwan, Market Expert: It is the HDFC of the healthcare business. The kind of online sales that they have been able to notch up, the kind of value chain that they are part of is extremely promising. That platform itself is something that will scale up far more rapidly at 2-3x of the regular growth rate for the overall business. So I am quite positive. I won’t be surprised if this start becoming the go-to stock if you had to have any representation in the healthcare segment in the country.





