  • Home>
  • photos>
  • market>

  • Top market voices on Tata Steel rally, ongoing IPOs, retail picks and more

View as Slide Show Image

Top market voices on Tata Steel rally, ongoing IPOs, retail picks and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Top market voices on Tata Steel rally, ongoing IPOs, retail picks and more

Here is what market gurus and industry captains said about Tata Steel, IPOs, metals, and more on August 16.