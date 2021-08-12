Top market voices on Tata Motors, pharma stocks, Bajaj Auto, and more



1 / 6 On Tata Motors | Ambareesh Baliga, Independent Market Expert: For Tata Motors I don’t see things looking up at least for a quarter or two because of the chip shortage. JLR is going to suffer at least for the next 1 or 2 quarters as well as the other high-end auto manufacturers. It will also flow down to the auto ancillary sector and so I would be a bit cautious at least for the next 1 or 2 quarters.









2 / 6 On pharma | Amisha Vora, Joint Managing Director, Prabhudas Lilladher: Some of the domestic-focused companies probably should continue to do very well and that is how a little rejig in the pharma portfolio of the ownership can be welcomed but one thing is very clear that while in IT, the trend is looking more sustainable in terms of continuously better deal wins, in pharma the journey will be up and down. At the same time, the broader story will be select rather than the very general macro trend of growing deal wins.









3 / 6 Bajaj Auto bets on Pulsar | Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto: On the 20th anniversary of the Pulsar in November of this year, we are poised to launch the all-new Pulsar platform, which will, of course, start with the biggest Pulsar we have ever made. Over the next 12 months, we will work our way down all the way to the smallest pulsars that we make. So, that is our biggest product move in the near future. This fiscal we are struggling first and foremost, to ramp up production of the Chetak. If I remember, right, in the last financial year, after it was introduced to be made all of 1000 plus Chetak. In the first quarter, we made about 1000 Chetaks again. I am pleased to say that in July, we made and sold to our dealerships in Pune, Bangalore and Nagpur as many as 800. Catch the entire interview here









4 / 6 Bajaj Auto | Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto: With a sense of humility, we are saying to ourselves, that maybe the existing Bajaj Auto, as defined first and foremost by its existing talent may not be best placed to make the most of this opportunity. What I mean by that is, first of all, at the operating level, quite clearly from R&D, through operations to marketing, the people that were good to make. Vespa scooters have a certain vintage were not up to the task of making Japanese motorcycles of the 90s. So this could be true once again. Catch the entire interview here









5 / 6 On Gujarat Alkalies | G S Paliwal, Executive Director: It has been a very good quarter for the company this year and we have seen the performance in terms of volumes, we have been seeing the performance in terms of prices. So, definitely, despite the second wave we have performed much better way than what it has been during the COVID-19 previous year. On account of the prices, prices have been continuously moving upside since last quarter of last financial year and that has supported well in this Q1 as well.





