Top market voices on RBI Policy meet, Future Group-Amazon case, Vodafone-Idea, and IPOs

On RBI Policy impact | SS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD & CEO of PNB: There are two dimensions one dimension is RBI by continuing with the repo rate, and also extending the TLTRO have sent the message with respect to continuation of liquidity currently available in the market to continue for some more time. So it clearly indicates that the expectation of RBI that the growth appearance to them, visibility to them still requires some more time. Now, with respect to the banks, we still continue with the liquidity, a lot of liquidity, as such there is a pressure on the interest rate for lending in the short term. So in the short term lending, I am not seeing any increase in the rates, even in the long term majority of the lending towards retail, MSME has already been linked to the repo so unless there is a change in the repo, the only change in interest rates. Second, even at the corporate level, there is a more preference to link the rates based on the repo for the long term lending as well. So this is the current requirement in the corporate segment as a result of which they are looking probably stability in terms of the rate change if it is linked to the repo. So considering these factors, I am not expecting any increase in the interest rates at this point in time, unless RBI consciously comes out with liquidity and looking at a future position of sucking the liquidity maybe after September or October.