Top market voices on market upswing, Zomato share price, metals' rally, and more

On Metals | Prakash Diwan, Market Expert: I have been quite positive on even the non-ferrous side. I cannot take my eyes off the moves that Hindalco has done, the kind of earnings that came through from Novelis, Aleris, all of their components. If aluminium is in such a strong orbit, even NALCO would benefit. This rally started from China, now the baton has been handed over to the US, the kind of demand consumption cycle we are talking about or hearing about is going to be fairly long-term. So with this kind of clean balance sheet, these companies could change gears and move into the next level which is fairly high and the scale-up could be very dramatic. So I would definitely invest in metals in a significant portion but include non-ferrous as well, NALCO happens to be one of those. It is just in a band, so it doesn’t get traded as much on the F&O side but from a longer-term perspective it is definitely something that I would like to have in a portfolio.