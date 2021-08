Top market voices on market rally, Aptus IPO, Fed tapering, ITC, and more

On Markets | Shankar Sharma, VC and Joint MD at First Global: He expects some correction in the market but not as much as a bearcap scenario. Nifty50 returns have been at 14-15 percent for the last few years. So, I come back to our lake of returns theory, the return levels are very, very low. What we have seen is just the last 12 months of very good returns, but even with those, the lake levels are nowhere close to overflowing in terms of returns. Because for the smallcap and midcap end of the market, you need at least a 4-5 percent point higher long-term returns as compared to Nifty returns at around 14-15 percent on a long-term basis, which means that small and midcap (stocks) have to deliver 20 percent compounding for them to be justifiably part of your portfolio. Even with this rally that we have seen this year and last year, small and midcap stocks are nowhere close to being at 20 percent CAGR over a 10 year period, which tells me that in the lake of return, return levels are still very, very low. |