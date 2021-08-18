Top market voices on HDFC Bank, IT and pharma space, and more



1 / 6 On HDFC Bank | Nischal Maheshwari, CEO Institutional Equities & Advisory at Centrum Broking: HDFC Bank has underperformed for quite a long time and one of the major issues was that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said that you need to ramp up your IT backbone. Now, I think the market will gain confidence back as far as the IT side of HDFC Bank is concerned. Secondly, it is also going to impact the business positively especially the credit card business. So this is just the start, it has underperformed for quite a long time, so it will catch up. I think this is a good time to buy HDFC Bank at these prices.









On IT space | Arvind Sanger, managing partner of Geosphere Capital Management: IT has become a safe place to hang out because you don't have to worry about China's slowdown, you don't have to worry about COVID concerns, none of these things seems to matter because growth is somewhat more predictable. So, yes, they are safe places to hang out and in a portfolio, they provide a bit more stability and less volatility, but if you are playing it upcycle over the next 2-3 years, I do not believe that this will be where the big outperformance will come from here. I am certainly looking to buy some of the stocks that have pulled back in this rotation that has happened recently. So I am not necessarily chasing after the IT names and I am not necessarily buying some of the fallen pharma names because I don't think that's where the next cycle is going to come from, but in other areas, yes, we are seeing opportunities to put money to work.









On Markets | Mahesh Nandurkar, India Strategist, Jefferies: The market has become more bottom-up oriented from here on. Difficult to argue for large gains at the broad index level, certain stocks and sectors will definitely do better. But from the broader risk-reward perspective, I would say that it's beginning to turn unfavourable, in my view. So, difficult to see how we will make substantial gains in the broader market from hereon, but we continue to prefer the cyclical to some of the selective sectors. So I think from hereon, the investors will need to become more selective and more bottom-up oriented.









On Pharma & COVID-19 | Aditya Khemka, Fund Manager at InCred Financial Services: We believe that pharma and hospitals are equally a COVID recovery play too. We don't believe the best is behind us, we believe the best is ahead of us. COVID is not actually a beneficiary at an aggregate level but also inflicts a fair share of cost and loss of revenue – that got exposed. We find there is a reset of expectations which is healthy. These are more normal and easy to surprise on the up and in the days to come we should be able to get a fairly attractive price point on various stocks.









5 / 6 On large-caps | Vaibhav Sanghavi Co-CEO Avendus Capital Alt Strategies: I think the market rally, which is kind of happened, has surprised many of the investor participants, industry participants, but we had expected that the latest round of rally would be led by large-cap and that is what is kind of happening. We do expect that there can be some marginal correction here and there but we do expect the continued momentum into the large-cap space going forward as well. So, yes, we may do some tactical profit booking in short term, but the view remains constructive and positive, especially on the large-cap side. So in the large-cap space, we have been bullish on industry as of course, we have also been bullish on, IT, consumer discretionary, and tactically materials as well.





