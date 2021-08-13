  • Home>
  • photos>
  • market>

  • Top market voices on Bharti Airtel, midcaps, chip shortage, and more

View as Slide Show Image

Top market voices on Bharti Airtel, midcaps, chip shortage, and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Top market voices on Bharti Airtel, midcaps, chip shortage, and more

Here is what market gurus and industry captains said Bharti Airtel, HDFC twins, midcap stocks, and more on August 13, 2021.