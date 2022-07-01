Top Gainers: Despite the market being range-bound lately, there are several stocks on Nifty200 that have shot up quite a bit. Year-to-Date (YTD), benchmark indices--Nifty50 and Sensex--have declined 10 percent whereas a broader gauge of the market Nifty 200 index has slumped 11 percent. KRChoksey’s Deven Choksey said, “I think the market journey is not understood easily and overall market direction definitely is remaining sideways to down”. Meanwhile, Vinay Jaising, MD-Portfolio Management Services, JM Financial believes that the markets are a little bit expensive and Dinshaw Irani, CIO of Helios Capital India said that the biggest spoilsport for the equity party is inflation. Though Irani sees inflation peaking out during the first half of the current fiscal, he added, “So our house call has been that selectively start deploying cash, we are already doing that since the past few weeks. So I would say our view now is bullish, start nibbling at the stocks that you like and be there”. At a time when several market participants have been cautious, here are stocks that have been the top gainers on Nifty 200: