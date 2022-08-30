Tuesday's top brokerage calls on Reliance Industries

JPMorgan on Reliance AGM | JPMorgan maintains an 'overweight' stance on shares of Reliance with a target price of Rs 3,065. Following the conglomerate's AGM on Monday, the focus should shift back to earnings, the brokerage said, adding surging diesel cracks should translate into strong refining earnings through FY23.

Citi on Reliance AGM | Citi maintains a 'buy' rating on shares of Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 2,810. The overall capex of the company will stay high, it said.

CLSA on Reliance AGM | CLSA maintains a 'buy' rating on shares of Reliance with a target price of Rs 3,180.

Jefferies on Reliance AGM | Jefferies maintains a 'buy' stance on shares of Reliance with a target price of Rs 2,980. AGM laid out succession blueprint along expected lines, it said.