    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Tuesday's top brokerage calls on Reliance Industries

    Tuesday's top brokerage calls on Reliance Industries

    Tuesday's top brokerage calls on Reliance Industries
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    JPMorgan maintains an 'overweight' stance on shares of Reliance with a target price of Rs 3,065, while Jefferies maintains a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 2,980. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

    1 / 4

    JPMorgan on Reliance AGM | JPMorgan maintains an 'overweight' stance on shares of Reliance with a target price of Rs 3,065. Following the conglomerate's AGM on Monday, the focus should shift back to earnings, the brokerage said, adding surging diesel cracks should translate into strong refining earnings through FY23.

    2 / 4

    Citi on Reliance AGM | Citi maintains a 'buy' rating on shares of Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 2,810. The overall capex of the company will stay high, it said.

    3 / 4

    CLSA on Reliance AGM | CLSA maintains a 'buy' rating on shares of Reliance with a target price of Rs 3,180.

    4 / 4

    Jefferies on Reliance AGM | Jefferies maintains a 'buy' stance on shares of Reliance with a target price of Rs 2,980. AGM laid out succession blueprint along expected lines, it said.

    Previous Article

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today

    Next Article

    Trade setup for Aug 30: As Nifty nears key support, more pain on the cards for the bulls

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng