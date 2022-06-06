[caption id="attachment_13725142" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Jefferies on Infosys | The brokerage firm maintained a 'buy' call on Infosys. Jefferies noted that the company is well positioned to deliver 11/15 percent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in revenue/EPS over FY23-25.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13725152" align="alignnone" width="1280"] CLSA on Hindustan Unilever Limited | According to CLSA, there is accelerated adoption of consumer trend and the company's beauty and personal care segment should see recovery.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13725162" align="alignnone" width="1280"] BofAML on NMDC | The brokerage firm noted that the cut in June prices by 20-30 percent as per reports will lead to significant downside risks to consensus.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13725172" align="alignnone" width="1280"] BofAML on M&M Finance | The brokerage maintained a 'buy' call on the non banking finance company seeing a strong medium-term guidance.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13725182" align="alignnone" width="1280"] CITI on CIPLA | The brokerage said that the generic teriparatide can be a good product and pipeline visibility keeps on improving.[/caption]