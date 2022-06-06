

1 / 5 Jefferies on Infosys | The brokerage firm maintained a 'buy' call on Infosys. Jefferies noted that the company is well positioned to deliver 11/15 percent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in revenue/EPS over FY23-25.



2 / 5 CLSA on Hindustan Unilever Limited | According to CLSA, there is accelerated adoption of consumer trend and the company's beauty and personal care segment should see recovery.



3 / 5 BofAML on NMDC | The brokerage firm noted that the cut in June prices by 20-30 percent as per reports will lead to significant downside risks to consensus.



4 / 5 BofAML on M&M Finance | The brokerage maintained a 'buy' call on the non banking finance company seeing a strong medium-term guidance.