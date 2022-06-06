Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homephotos Newsmarket News

Monday's top brokerage calls: Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra Finance and more

View as Slide Show Image

Monday's top brokerage calls: Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra Finance and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Monday's top brokerage calls: Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra Finance and more

Brokerage Radar: Jefferies maintain a 'buy' on Infosys, whereas CITI maintains a 'buy' on CIPLA with a target of 1,170. Here are the top brokerage calls for today -

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More