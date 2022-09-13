Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Titan, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra

SUMMARY JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Titan with a revised target price of Rs 2,800 while Macquarie has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Tata Motors with a revised target price of Rs 503.

JPMorgan on Titan | JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Titan with a revised target price of Rs 2,800. According to the brokerage house, Caratlane is a 'diamond' in the making and brings along with high technology capability that can be leveraged by the company.

Macquarie on Tata Motors | Macquarie has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Tata Motors with a revised target price of Rs 503. The brokerage house sees a strong demand outlook for passenger and commercial vehicles in India.

CITI on Mahindra & Mahindra(M&M) | CITI has an 'buy' call on the shares of M&M with a revised target price of Rs 1,420. The brokerage house believes that the company will continue to dominate tractor segment.

CLSA on Mahindra & Mahindra | CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of M&M with a revised target price of Rs 1,567. The brokerage house believes that the company will launch more electric SUVs based on company's Inglo platform.