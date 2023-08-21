Titan, NTPC, Sona BLW and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

1 / 6

Titan | Macquarie has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Titan with a target of Rs 3,400 per share. It says it likes the company's attractive valuation for stake increase and continuation of most of the key management team.

Titan | HSBC has maintained a 'buy' rating on Titan with a target of Rs 3,580 per share. It says CaratLane's valuation increased to 30x under Titan's ownership.

Titan | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Titan with a target of Rs 3,260 per share. It says the company is increasing its stake in CaratLane to 98 perent, value is accretive in medium term.

Titan | CLSA has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Titan with a target of Rs 3,270 per share. It says the acquisition of CaratLane is not likely to have a material impact on earnings.

Sona BLW | Citi has maintained a 'buy' raing on Sona BLW with a target of Rs 680 per share. It says the company's management focus is on returns, growth and margin.

