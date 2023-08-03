CNBC TV18
Titan, HPCL, IndiGo and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 3, 2023 9:02:58 AM IST (Published)

Nomura has downgraded its rating on HPCL to 'neutral' with a target of Rs 270 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Godrej Properties with a target of Rs 2,050 per share.

HPCL | Nomura has downgraded its rating on HPCL to 'neutral' with a target of Rs 270 per share. It says the company's refining outlook remains robust and marketing thesis is fading.

IndiGo | Jefferies has maintained an 'underperform' rating on IndiGo with a target of Rs 2,070 per share. It says in the first quarter, the airline benefited from strong pricing and fuel-led lower costs as well as competitors suspending operations.

Godrej Properties | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Godrej Properties with a target of Rs 2,050 per share. It says the company's improving profit delivering should drive a re-rating.

HPCL | Jefferies has maintained an 'underperform' rating on HPCL with a target of Rs 225 per share. It says the company's earnings peaked with narrowed discount on Russian crude offsetting strength in margin.

Titan | Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on Titan with a target of Rs 2,650 per share. It says the company;s growth focus through planned measures came at the cost of margin, but it is likely to repeat again. It adds that according to the company's management, the margin pressure is not because of competition.

X