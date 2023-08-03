Titan, HPCL, IndiGo and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Nomura has downgraded its rating on HPCL to 'neutral' with a target of Rs 270 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Godrej Properties with a target of Rs 2,050 per share.

HPCL | Nomura has downgraded its rating on HPCL to 'neutral' with a target of Rs 270 per share. It says the company's refining outlook remains robust and marketing thesis is fading.

IndiGo | Jefferies has maintained an 'underperform' rating on IndiGo with a target of Rs 2,070 per share. It says in the first quarter, the airline benefited from strong pricing and fuel-led lower costs as well as competitors suspending operations.

Godrej Properties | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Godrej Properties with a target of Rs 2,050 per share. It says the company's improving profit delivering should drive a re-rating.

HPCL | Jefferies has maintained an 'underperform' rating on HPCL with a target of Rs 225 per share. It says the company's earnings peaked with narrowed discount on Russian crude offsetting strength in margin.

