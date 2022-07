1 / 7 Titan | After the watch-to-jewellery maker posted a 205 percent year-on-year jump in the first quarter of FY23 given the low base and robust growth in all segments— jewellery, watches and wearables, eyecare, and other businesses — the stock rallied about 8 percent during Thursday's trading session. Among the top Nifty50 gainers, the company's shares closed nearly 5.8 percent up.



2 / 7 FSN E-Commerce | The parent company of Nykaa surged nearly 4.9 percent at Rs 1,470 on the BSE on Thursday after the company said it expanded into men’s innerwear and athleisure category with GLOOT. It's stock closed 3.6 percent up on the BSE.



3 / 7 Royal Orchid Hotels | Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels launched two more hill station hotels. The shares of Royal Orchid Hotels closed nearly 6.5 percent up on the BSE.



4 / 7 Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, the shares of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd closed 11.7 percent higher.



5 / 7 Bajaj Finance | Macquarie initiated coverage on Bajaj Finance with a target of 4,500. Nifty's top loser, its shares closed nearly 0.9 percent lower.



6 / 7 Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index increased the most among sectoral indices on the NSE, up 3.8 percent. Shares of NMDC, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, JSW Steel, Jindal Stainless Limited, SAIL, Tata Steel, National Aluminium Company Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Vedanta and Hindalco, ended 3.2 -6.9 percent up.