Titan, Havells, Cholamandalam Finance: Thursday's top brokerage calls

Titan | Goldman Sachs has maintained an 'buy' rating on Titan with a target of Rs 3,175 per share. It says that management reiterates medium-term growth trajectory of 20 percent.

Titan | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Titan with a target of Rs 3,000 per share. It says that comfort on demand and margin outlook for jewellery business.

Cholamandalam Finance | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Cholamandalam Finance with a target of Rs 1,020 per share. It says overweight rating from underweight, saying biggest positive surprise came on margin.

Cholamandalam Finance | CLSA has maintained an 'buy' rating on Cholamandalam Finance with a target of Rs 1,070 per share. It says overweight rating from underweight, says AUM crosses landmark of Rs one lakh crore and spreads are stable quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)

Havells | CLSA has maintained an 'underperform' rating on Havells with a target of Rs 1,330 per share. It says that key focus was growth at Lloyd and margin in core business.