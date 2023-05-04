Titan, Havells, Cholamandalam Finance: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Goldman Sachs has maintained an 'buy' rating on Titan with a target of Rs 3,175 per share while JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Cholamandalam Finance with a target of Rs 1,020 per share

Titan | Goldman Sachs has maintained an 'buy' rating on Titan with a target of Rs 3,175 per share. It says that management reiterates medium-term growth trajectory of 20 percent.

Titan | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Titan with a target of Rs 3,000 per share. It says that comfort on demand and margin outlook for jewellery business.