Titan, Biocon, Varroc Engineering and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 7

SUMMARY The market recovered in the last hour of trade to end the session near the flatline. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17314.65, 17.15 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 58191.29, 30.81 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

1 / 6

Biocon Ltd | Biocon shares were under pressure on Friday, after the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and Healthcare — a body that sets quality and ethical standards for drugs in Europe — issued a list of deficiencies at the Indian company's plant in Bengaluru. Its stock ended 2.9 percent lower.

2 / 6

Dabur India Ltd | FMCG major Dabur India expects mid-single-digit revenue growth in the September quarter, according to an exchange filing. The company's international business is expected to grow in double digits in constant currency terms. Its stock ended nearly 1.2 percent down.

3 / 6

Varroc Engineering | Varroc Engineering's management on Monday said that the focus was to save and conclude the sale of its four-wheeler lighting business, even if it meant selling it at a lower price. Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended nearly 6.9 percent down.

4 / 6

Titan | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 5.3 percent higher.

5 / 6

Macrotech Developers Ltd | Macrotech Developers — erstwhile Lodha Developers — is seeing good traction for its new launches and is betting on strong demand in the ongoing festive season. The real estate developer's management will wait till the end of December to consider revising its revenue guidance for the year ending March 2023. Its stock ended nearly 1.1 percent higher.

6 / 6

Dixon Technologies Ltd | Xiaomi India clarified that the information in a tweet of the company moving its operations from India, is completely false and baseless. The shares of Dixon Tech ended nearly 2.6 percent lower.