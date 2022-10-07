Titan, Bharti Airtel, SBI Cards and Payment Services: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' stance on shares of Titan with a target price of Rs 2,902 while Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' stance on shares of J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 2,300.

Titan | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' on the shares of Titan with a target price of Rs 2,902. According to the brokerage, the initial Q2 trends of the company is looking strong with 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the jewellery division.

SBI Cards and Payment Services | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' stance on shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services with a target price of Rs 1.100. According to the brokerage, the company's decision on no Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) upto Rs 2,000 will be positive for spending and credit-linked income.

Bharti Airtel | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' stance on shares of Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 825. The brokerage said that the telecom companies might look to increase 4G tariff after as the 5G rollout continues.

Automobile Industry | Jefferies said that India's automobile sector is now recovering from its worst slowdown in decades. The brokerage also says that falling metal prices would also increase the profit of automobile companies and says to stay bullish on the shares of TVS, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Eicher.

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals | Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' stance on shares of J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 2,300. According to the brokerage, the revenue composition of the company is shifting towards India and CDMO.