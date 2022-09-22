Titan, Airtel, Fortis Healthcare and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 22

SUMMARY The market closed largely lower amid volatility, post hawkish commentary by the US Fed. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17629.80, 88.55 points down and the BSE Sensex ended at 59119.72, 337.06 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

1 / 5

Fortis Healthcare | Fortis Healthcare's shares tumbled over 17 percent after the Supreme Court ordered the continuation of stay on IHH Healthcare's open offer and pronounced a six months jail term for Singh Brothers in the Daiichi-Ranbaxy case on Thursday. Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended 14.7 percent lower.

2 / 5

Bharti Airtel | Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd rose as much as 1.9 percent on Thursday after 9.4 crore shares of the company changed hands at Rs 772.50 per share on the BSE. Sources suggest that the shares in question have been sold by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, commonly known as Singtel, and have been bought by Bharti Telecom. However, its stock ended 0.5 percent up.

3 / 5

IT stocks | Shares of major IT stocks traded in a mixed bag as the rupee depreciated by 30 paise to a record low of 80.28 against the US dollar on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a hike of 75 basis points in the key interest rate — along expected lines. The shares of Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, ended 0.3 to 0.9 percent lower, while the shares of Coforge, TCS, L&T Technology ended 0.2 to 2.3 percent up.

4 / 5

Titan | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 2.8 percent up.

5 / 5

GMM Pfaudler | GMM Pfaudler gets UK government's nod to acquire the remaining 46 percent stake in GMM International. Its stock ended nearly 4 percent higher.