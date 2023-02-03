Titan, Adani Ports, Divi's Laboratories and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 3

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17854.05, 243.65 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 60841.88, 909.64 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved:

Titan | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 6.5 percent higher.

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Banks index gained the most among sectoral indices, up nearly 3.1 percent. Shares of Union Bank, PSB, Bank of India, PNB, SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, ended nearly 1.2 to 6.3 percent higher.

Divi's Laboratories | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 12 percent lower.

Adani stocks | The Adani group's market cap fell below Rs 10 lakh crore on Friday, easing 50 percent of its market cap since January 24. However, the shares of Adani group companies witnessed a sharp recovery from lows hit in the early hours of the trade. While the shares of Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports ended 1.2 to 8 percent higher, the shares of Adani Green ended 10 percent lower.

Crompton Consumer | Lighting and consumer electrical products major Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.'s shares declined more than 8 percent to trade at 52-week low levels in morning deals on Friday after disappointing results for the December quarter. Its shares ended nearly 8.4 percent down.