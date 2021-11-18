0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • market>

  • Thursday's top brokerage calls: Vedanta, ICICI Prudential and more

View as Slide Show Image

Thursday's top brokerage calls: Vedanta, ICICI Prudential and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Thursday's top brokerage calls: Vedanta, ICICI Prudential and more

JP Morgan maintained its 'outperform' rating on Vedanta, while CLSA maintained 'outperform' rating on ICICI Prudential. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: