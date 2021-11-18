Thursday's top brokerage calls: Vedanta, ICICI Prudential and more

0
JP Morgan maintained its 'outperform' rating on Vedanta, while CLSA maintained 'outperform' rating on ICICI Prudential. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day:
JP Morgan on Vedanta | If company demerges businesses into separate listed entities, there may be 4 listed companies, the brokerage said while maintaining its 'outperform' rating on the firm.
CLSA on ICICI Prudential |The company is confident on delivering guidance of doubling FY19 VNB by FY23, the brokerage said while maintaining 'outperform' rating on the firm.
Jefferies on Telecom | In Q2, revenues of the top 3 telecom companies grew 5 percent QoQ led by Bharti Airtel, the brokerage said.
CLSA on telecom | In Q2, mobile revenue of India's top three telecom companies rose by 5 percent QoQ, the brokerage said.
Jefferies on OMCs | Excise duty cuts created room for price hike but upcoming polls pose a risk, the brokerage said.