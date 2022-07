1 / 4 CLSA on Godrej Consumer Products | The brokerage firm sees a 200 basis points contraction in the company's operating margin to 17.5 percent. CLSA has maintained its 'outperform' rating on shares of Godrej Consumer Products with a target price of Rs 890.



2 / 4 Citi on Titan Company | The brokerage firm said this quarterly update was another positive surprise while adding that there is likely improvement in demand and the market share gain story is far from over. Irrational competition may hurt the company's profitability, said Citi.



3 / 4 Jefferies on Container Corporation of India | The land licensing fee policy is a needed step for privatisation, said Jefferies. Reduction in Land Licensing Fees will add 8-10 percent to FY24 EPS of Jefferies and over 15 percent to FY23,