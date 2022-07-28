[caption id="attachment_14278472" align="aligncenter" width="1487"] Nomura on Tata Motors | Nomura maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Tata Motors for a target price of Rs 520. The brokerage house says that quarter one miss and deleveraging a key driver for the stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14278452" align="aligncenter" width="1489"] Jefferies on Tata Motors | Jefferies maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Tata Motors for a target price of Rs 540. Cuts FY23 EPS estimates by 24 percent.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14278482" align="aligncenter" width="1487"] BofA Sec on Maruti | BofA Sec maintains 'buy' on the shares of Maruti for a target price of Rs 9,500. Risk-reward is skewed to the positive for the company, says the brokerage house.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14278462" align="aligncenter" width="1458"] Nomura on Maruti | Nomura maintains 'neutral' on the shares of Maruti for a target price of Rs 8,970. The brokerage house notes that industry slowdown in FY24 is a risk and expects the company to grow at 25 percent/ five percent in FY23/24 on a lower base.[/caption]