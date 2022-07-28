

1 / 4 Nomura on Tata Motors | Nomura maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Tata Motors for a target price of Rs 520. The brokerage house says that quarter one miss and deleveraging a key driver for the stock.



2 / 4 Jefferies on Tata Motors | Jefferies maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Tata Motors for a target price of Rs 540. Cuts FY23 EPS estimates by 24 percent.



3 / 4 BofA Sec on Maruti | BofA Sec maintains 'buy' on the shares of Maruti for a target price of Rs 9,500. Risk-reward is skewed to the positive for the company, says the brokerage house.