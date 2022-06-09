

1 / 4 Nomura on Larsen and Toubro | Nomura maintains a "buy" on the shares of L&T noting that the ordering momentum could remain strong in the near term. However, the brokerage said that high level of commodity inflation impacted margin in FY22 and may continue in FY23. The management sees significant increase in defence prospects.



2 / 4 GS on Auto | The firm has a 'buy' rating on Maruti and Bajaj Auto stocks, while it has a 'sell' rating on Hero MotoCorp shares and a 'neutral' call on TVS Auto.



3 / 4 Macquarie on Jubilant Food | The brokerage maintains 'underperform' on the shares of Jubilant Food with a target of Rs 440. Macquarie also notes that while dine-in led the recovery, pushback on sharp price hikes and high competition are risks.