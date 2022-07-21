[caption id="attachment_14200492" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Morgan Stanley on IndusInd Bank | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,300. The brokerage house sees slippages/credit cost moderating, which should drive 14-15 percent return on equity in FY23-24.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14200502" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Jefferies on IndusInd Bank | Jefferies maintain a 'buy' on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,250. Slippages should moderate hereon, according to the brokerage house.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14200522" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Goldman Sachs on Wipro | Goldman Sachs maintains 'sell' on the shares of Wipro with a target price of Rs 374. Forecast EBIT margin of 16 percent, and reduced FY23-26e EPS estimates by 3-5 percent, the brokerage house says.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14200512" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Credit Suisse on Wipro | Credit Suisse maintains a 'neutral' call on the share of Wipro with a target price of Rs 415. The brokerage house believes that the second quarter growth guidance includes Rizing and Convergence acquisition impact of 1.3-1.5 percent.[/caption]