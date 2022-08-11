Homephotos newsmarket news

Thursday's top brokerage calls: Coal India, Zydus Life, Power Grid and Hindalco

Thursday's top brokerage calls: Coal India, Zydus Life, Power Grid and Hindalco

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

CLSA maintains 'buy' on the shares of Coal India with a target price of Rs 250 while Jefferies maintain 'hold' on the shares of Hindalco with a target price of Rs 380. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

Thursday's top brokerage calls: Coal India, Zydus Life, Power Grid and Hindalco

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

CLSA maintains 'buy' on the shares of Coal India with a target price of Rs 250 while Jefferies maintain 'hold' on the shares of Hindalco with a target price of Rs 380. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

CLSA on Coal India
| CLSA maintains 'buy' on the shares of Coal India with a target price of Rs 250. Returns from diversification in new businesses will be keenly watched, says CLSA.
CLSA on Zydus Life | CLSA maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Zydus Life with a target price of Rs 490. Steady India business, revival in US and R&D initiatives make long-term story promises, the brokerage house says.
CLSA on Power Grid | CLSA maintains an 'outperform' on the shares of Power Grid with a target price of Rs 250. One-notch ESC rating upgrade is the key stock catalyst in 2022.
Jefferies on Hindalco | Jefferies maintains 'hold' on the shares of Hindalco with a target price of Rs 380. The brokerage house expects further contraction in India Aluminium EBITDA/t and raise FY23-24 EPS estimate by 9-13 percent.

Tags

Brokerage Callsbuy sell ideasCoal IndiaHindalcoPower GridZydus

Previous Article

Wall Street edges higher, dollar falls on easing inflation

Next Article

An IPO is arriving on D-Street after nearly 3 months and grey market is loving it