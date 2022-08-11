[caption id="attachment_14439832" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] CLSA on Coal India | CLSA maintains 'buy' on the shares of Coal India with a target price of Rs 250. Returns from diversification in new businesses will be keenly watched, says CLSA.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14439852" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] CLSA on Zydus Life | CLSA maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Zydus Life with a target price of Rs 490. Steady India business, revival in US and R&D initiatives make long-term story promises, the brokerage house says.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14439842" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] CLSA on Power Grid | CLSA maintains an 'outperform' on the shares of Power Grid with a target price of Rs 250. One-notch ESC rating upgrade is the key stock catalyst in 2022.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14439862" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Jefferies on Hindalco | Jefferies maintains 'hold' on the shares of Hindalco with a target price of Rs 380. The brokerage house expects further contraction in India Aluminium EBITDA/t and raise FY23-24 EPS estimate by 9-13 percent.[/caption]