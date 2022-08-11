

1 / 4 CLSA on Coal India | CLSA maintains 'buy' on the shares of Coal India with a target price of Rs 250. Returns from diversification in new businesses will be keenly watched, says CLSA.



2 / 4 CLSA on Zydus Life | CLSA maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Zydus Life with a target price of Rs 490. Steady India business, revival in US and R&D initiatives make long-term story promises, the brokerage house says.



3 / 4 CLSA on Power Grid | CLSA maintains an 'outperform' on the shares of Power Grid with a target price of Rs 250. One-notch ESC rating upgrade is the key stock catalyst in 2022.