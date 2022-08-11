    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Thursday's top brokerage calls: Coal India, Zydus Life, Power Grid and Hindalco

    Thursday's top brokerage calls: Coal India, Zydus Life, Power Grid and Hindalco

    By CNBCTV18.com
    Thursday's top brokerage calls: Coal India, Zydus Life, Power Grid and Hindalco

    CLSA maintains 'buy' on the shares of Coal India with a target price of Rs 250 while Jefferies maintain 'hold' on the shares of Hindalco with a target price of Rs 380. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

