    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Thursday's top brokerage calls: Q1 GDP growth misses estimates

    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Brokerages say the GDP lower than weaker than estimate and consensus estimate. Here are top brokerages for the day -

    Citi on GDP | Citi says that the Q1 GDP lower than their estimate of 18 percent and consensus estimate of 15.3 percent. Weaker Q1 print has led us to revise FY23 GDP forecast to 6.7 percent from eight percent.

    CLSA on GDP | CLSA says that the Q1 GDP below their estimate of 14.3 percent and consensus estimate of 15.7 percent. Lift FY23 real GDP growth forecast by 10 bps to 6.8 percent.

    Morgan Stanley on GDP | Morgan Stanley says the Q1 GDP weaker than estimate and consensus estimate. Lower-than-expected growth creates downside risk of 40 bps to FY23 growth estimates.

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng