Indian IPOs that have been delayed due to various global factors: LIC, GoFirst, Delhivery and more



1 / 7 MobiKwik: Indian payment service provider MobiKwik will not be heading for its IPO in the next few months due to unstable global market conditions. According to a Business Insider report, the co-founder of MobiKwik, Upasana Taku, said the volatile market conditions are likely to extend due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and it won’t be possible for the fintech company to issue the IPO anytime soon.



2 / 7 GoFirst: The Nusli Wadia group had temporarily put on hold Rs 3,600-crore initial public offering (IPO) plan amid the raging Omicron wave and travel restrictions. The company discussed the IPO plan with its bankers who advised the group to wait for now. The IPO is likely to be delayed further. Image source: GoFirst Twitter handle



3 / 7 Delhivery: The logistics company has pushed its approximately $1billion IPO to the next fiscal year starting in April. According to a Moneycontrol report, the reason behind the delay is high volatility in the market. The company is also reviewing its listing plan after SEBI frowned on a planned sale of a substantial number of shares in the IPO.



4 / 7 Oyo: Oyo is yet to get a green signal from market regulator SEBI for its planned IPO of $1.2 billion. However, according to an Economic Times report, the management bankers of Oyo are not in a rush and are taking their time to respond to the regulator’s queries to which is slowing down the listing.



5 / 7 Pharmeasy: Pharmeasy’s parent company API Holdings got the SEBI nod to raise Rs 6,250 crore through the IPO. However, there have been rumours about a potential delay in the IPO due to a readjustment in its valuation and the grey market indicators. Earlier, it was reported that the e-pharmacy was reconsidering its IPO amid the ongoing market volatility, especially in the Indian tech stocks.



6 / 7 Life Insurance Corporation: The mega IPO of the Life Insurance Corporation of India is set to be delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. According to reports, the delay may be for a few months or for a year. The Life Insurance Corporation filed for the country’s biggest-ever public offering of an estimated Rs 63,000 crores. The government would sell 5 percent stake in LIC. Investors are anxiously waiting for the IPO date to be announced.