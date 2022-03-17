Indian IPOs that have been delayed due to various global factors: LIC, GoFirst, Delhivery and more

Several global factors including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve, looming threat of another COVID wave and the share market volatility have impacted the IPO plans of several Indian start-ups and companies. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is speculated to have delayed its mega IPO plans due to volatile market conditions as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Several other companies that are waiting for the LIC IPO to get out of the way are reportedly delaying their IPO plans now. Here are some of the companies that have delayed IPO plans.