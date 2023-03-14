Thermax, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley maintains 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target of Rs 860 per share while Jefferies maintains 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 1,200 per share.

Thermax | Jefferies maintains 'buy' rating on Thermax with a target of Rs 2,520 per share. The brokerage says the company is positioning firm to be a leader in clean water, air & energy.

Sun Pharma | Jefferies maintains 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 1,200 per share. The brokerage says the company remains a top pick.

Bharti Airtel | Morgan Stanley maintains 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target of Rs 860 per share. The brokerage expects the hike in entry-level tariffs to be 1.3-1.5 percent accretive to revenue of Bharti's India mobile business.