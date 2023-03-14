English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsThermax, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Thermax, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Thermax, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel: Tuesday's top brokerage calls
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Mar 14, 2023 9:17:01 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley maintains 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target of Rs 860 per share while Jefferies maintains 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 1,200 per share.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 3

Thermax | Jefferies maintains 'buy' rating on Thermax with a target of Rs 2,520 per share. The brokerage says the company is positioning firm to be a leader in clean water, air & energy.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 3

Sun Pharma | Jefferies maintains 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 1,200 per share. The brokerage says the company remains a top pick.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 3

Bharti Airtel | Morgan Stanley maintains 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target of Rs 860 per share. The brokerage expects the hike in entry-level tariffs to be 1.3-1.5 percent accretive to revenue of Bharti's India mobile business.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

This analyst explains why he recommends to sell L&T Finance, Godrej Properties and Bandhan Bank

Next Article

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 14

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X