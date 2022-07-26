[caption id="attachment_14250482" align="aligncenter" width="1490"] Nomura on Tech Mahindra | Nomura maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1,270. Margin likely bottomed in quarter one to improve in remaining FY23, says the brokerage house.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14250472" align="aligncenter" width="1488"] JPMorgan on Tata Steel | JPMorgan maintains an 'overweight' rating on the shares of Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 1,400. The brokerage house says that while the second quarter is seasonally week, H2 should rebound.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14250462" align="aligncenter" width="1488"] CLSA on Axis Bank | CLSA maintains 'buy' on the shares of Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 975. Bank looks likely to deliver well on its margin guidance, says CLSA.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14250452" align="aligncenter" width="1477"] Morgan Stanley on Canara Bank | MS maintains 'underweight' on the shares of Canara Bank with a target price of Rs 230. The brokerage house notes that the non-core earning was strong and drove profit beat.[/caption]