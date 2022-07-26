

1 / 4 Nomura on Tech Mahindra | Nomura maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1,270. Margin likely bottomed in quarter one to improve in remaining FY23, says the brokerage house.



2 / 4 JPMorgan on Tata Steel | JPMorgan maintains an 'overweight' rating on the shares of Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 1,400. The brokerage house says that while the second quarter is seasonally week, H2 should rebound.



3 / 4 CLSA on Axis Bank | CLSA maintains 'buy' on the shares of Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 975. Bank looks likely to deliver well on its margin guidance, says CLSA.