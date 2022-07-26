    Home

    Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and Canara Bank

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Nomura maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1,270 and MS maintains 'underweight' on the shares of Canara Bank with a target price of Rs 230. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

