Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY CLSA has a 'underperform' call on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1,070 on its shares while CITI has a 'buy' call on Adani Ports with a target price of Rs 1,105 on its shares.

Tech Mahindra | CLSA has an 'underperform' call on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1,070 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's second quarter revenue and the near-term outlook looks steady.

Tech Mahindra | Nomura has a 'buy' call on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1,160 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's second quarter revenue performance is strong. The brokerage also said that the company's deal wins is robust.

Adani Ports | CITI has a 'buy' call on Adani Ports with a target price of Rs 1,105 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's second quarter revenue performance is strong, and it is executing well on multiple fronts.

Sun Pharma | Nomura has a 'buy' call on Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 1,094 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company has maintained a strong margin performance and has also improved on its earning visibility.