    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

    Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

    Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma: Wednesday's top brokerage calls
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    CLSA has a 'underperform' call on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1,070 on its shares while CITI has a 'buy' call on Adani Ports with a target price of Rs 1,105 on its shares.

    1 / 4

    Tech Mahindra | CLSA has an 'underperform' call on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1,070 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's second quarter revenue and the near-term outlook looks steady.

    2 / 4

    Tech Mahindra | Nomura has a 'buy' call on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1,160 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's second quarter revenue performance is strong. The brokerage also said that the company's deal wins is robust.

    3 / 4

    Adani Ports | CITI has a 'buy' call on Adani Ports with a target price of Rs 1,105 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's second quarter revenue performance is strong, and it is executing well on multiple fronts.

    4 / 4

    Sun Pharma | Nomura has a 'buy' call on Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 1,094 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company has maintained a strong margin performance and has also improved on its earning visibility.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty likely to make a muted start today

    Next Article

    Trade setup for Nov 2: As Nifty50 crosses a key hurdle, market poised for more upside

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng