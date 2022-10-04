Stocks to watch today: TCS, Vedanta, Adani Green, Mahindra & Mahindra Finance and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap-up start on Tuesday tracing positive moves across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 1.5 percent or 247 points up at 17,115.5 on the last count. Shares of TCS, Vedanta, Adani Green, Mahindra & Mahindra among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on October 4 -

1 / 10

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd | The company has won the 2022 Microsoft Supplier of the Year award in the large supplier category. It was recognised for consistently delivering new capabilities with automation solutions that help improve accuracy for Microsoft, while also increasing its speed to market.

2 / 10

Vedanta Ltd |The company released its production data for the quarter and half year ended September. The aluminium production at Lanjigarh refinery decreased by 11 percent year-on-year in the second quarter. The production reported a decline of five percent year on year for first half of the financial year.

3 / 10

Adani Green Energy Ltd | Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has incorporated 3 (Three) new subsidiaries. The main objective of the new subsidiaries is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy.

4 / 10

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd | The company reported disbursement at approximately Rs 4,080 crore, a year-on-year growth of over 100 percent. The gross asset book of Rs 73,900 crore, a three percent month-on-month increase. The collection efficiency (CE) stood at 98 percent for the period under review against 96 percent in the preceding month.

5 / 10

Hindustan Zinc Ltd |The company released its production data for the quarter ended September. It recorded the highest-ever second quarter mined metal production at 246kt, up three percent from the year-ago period. Refined metal production at 246kt, an increase of 18 percent year-on-year.

6 / 10

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd | The company assigned loans amounting to Rs 9,145 crore compared to Rs 7,132 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year in the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company’s gross income from dividend for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,360 crore.

7 / 10

NCC Ltd | The company announced that it has received a new order for Rs 393 crore in the month of September 2022. “This pertains to Building Division and is received from State Government agencies and does not include any internal order,” the company said in an exchange filing.

8 / 10

Dilip Buildcon Ltd | The company has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Ltd (Authority) for Surat Metro Rail Project. The order is worth Rs 1,061 crores.

9 / 10

KEC International Ltd | The company has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,407 crore. The orders are spread across the transmission and distribution sector, civil, railways and cable sector.

10 / 10

Medicamen Biotech Ltd | The pharma major announced its foray into domestic business with its subsidiary Medicamen Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.