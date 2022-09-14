    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homephotos Newsmarket Newstcs infosys irctc key stocks that moved the most on september 14

    TCS, Infosys, IRCTC and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 14

    TCS, Infosys, IRCTC and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 14

    TCS, Infosys, IRCTC and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 14
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session in the red even though the market staged sharp recovery from morning lows, led by financials. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18003.75, 66.30 points down, while the BSE Sensex closed at 60346.97, down 224.11 points. Here are the key stocks that moved most today:

    Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank, SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, key stocks, bank stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 1.7 percent. The shares of Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank, SBI, Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra ended 1 to 3.7 percent higher.

    IRCTC, IRCTC stock, IRCTC shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    IRCTC | Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has got approval from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) for the alteration in the Main Objects Clause of the Memorandum of Association to act as a payments aggregator (|-PAY). Its stock ended 1 percent lower.

    TCS, TCS stock, TCS shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    TCS | Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were trading in the red on Wednesday, a day after the tech giant was named in the Gartner market guide for Enterprise IT Sustainability Services and brokerage firm CLSA has given the stock an 'outperform' call. Its stock ended nearly 3.4 percent lower.

    infosys, infosys stock, infosys shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    Infosys | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 4.5 percent lower.

    tata investment corporation, tata investment, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    Tata Investment Corporation Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended 20 percent higher.

