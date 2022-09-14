TCS, Infosys, IRCTC and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 14

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session in the red even though the market staged sharp recovery from morning lows, led by financials. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18003.75, 66.30 points down, while the BSE Sensex closed at 60346.97, down 224.11 points. Here are the key stocks that moved most today:

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 1.7 percent. The shares of Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank, SBI, Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra ended 1 to 3.7 percent higher.

IRCTC | Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has got approval from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) for the alteration in the Main Objects Clause of the Memorandum of Association to act as a payments aggregator (|-PAY). Its stock ended 1 percent lower.

TCS | Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were trading in the red on Wednesday, a day after the tech giant was named in the Gartner market guide for Enterprise IT Sustainability Services and brokerage firm CLSA has given the stock an 'outperform' call. Its stock ended nearly 3.4 percent lower.

Infosys | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 4.5 percent lower.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended 20 percent higher.