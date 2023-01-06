homephotos Newsmarket News

TCS, IDBI Bank, Trent and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 6

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 6, 2023 2:45:00 PM IST (Published)

Indian benchmark indices were trading in the red on Friday. Both, NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex were trading 0.8 percent down around 2.25pm. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Sobha Ltd | Bengaluru-based real estate firm Sobha Ltd. reported its best ever sales quarter in both volume and value terms. In one of the better performances in recent years, cities outside Bengaluru have contributed to 40 percent of the overall sales volume. Its shares were trading 2.5 percent higher around 1.40pm.

IDBI Bank | Nifty500's top gainer around 2pm, its shares were trading around 7.3 percent higher.

Page Industries Ltd | The company's stock was under pressure as Macquarie cut the target to 36,500 on an expectation of a soft Q3. Its shares were trading 1.6 percent lower around 2.10pm.

Trent Ltd | Trent, the retail arm of Tata Group which houses brands like Westside, Zudio as well as a partnership with Zara fell in trade on Friday as Kotak initiates coverage on the stock with the reduced rating. Kotak likes the business as an opportunity but believes that the valuations of the company are extremely rich. Its stock was trading nearly 3.2 percent lower around 2.20pm.

IT stocks | The Nifty IT index dropped the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 2.1 percent around 2.20pm. Shares of Wipro, LTIM, HCL Tech, Infosys, MPhasis, Persistent, Tech Mahindra, TCS, were trading 1.3 to 3.3 percent down.

