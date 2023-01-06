English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket News

TCS, IDBI Bank, Trent and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 6

TCS, IDBI Bank, Trent and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 6

TCS, IDBI Bank, Trent and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 6
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 6, 2023 2:45:00 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices were trading in the red on Friday. Both, NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex were trading 0.8 percent down around 2.25pm. Here are the key stocks that moved-

sobha ltd, sobha stock, sobha shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count1 / 5

Sobha Ltd | Bengaluru-based real estate firm Sobha Ltd. reported its best ever sales quarter in both volume and value terms. In one of the better performances in recent years, cities outside Bengaluru have contributed to 40 percent of the overall sales volume. Its shares were trading 2.5 percent higher around 1.40pm.

IDBI Bank, IDBI bank stock, IDBI bank shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count2 / 5

IDBI Bank | Nifty500's top gainer around 2pm, its shares were trading around 7.3 percent higher.

page industries, page industries stock, page industries shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count3 / 5

Page Industries Ltd | The company's stock was under pressure as Macquarie cut the target to 36,500 on an expectation of a soft Q3. Its shares were trading 1.6 percent lower around 2.10pm.

Trent, Trent stock, Trent shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count4 / 5

Trent Ltd | Trent, the retail arm of Tata Group which houses brands like Westside, Zudio as well as a partnership with Zara fell in trade on Friday as Kotak initiates coverage on the stock with the reduced rating. Kotak likes the business as an opportunity but believes that the valuations of the company are extremely rich. Its stock was trading nearly 3.2 percent lower around 2.20pm.

Wipro, LTIM, HCL Tech, Infosys, MPhasis, Persistent, Tech Mahindra, TCS, IT stocks, IT shares, keys stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count5 / 5

IT stocks | The Nifty IT index dropped the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 2.1 percent around 2.20pm. Shares of Wipro, LTIM, HCL Tech, Infosys, MPhasis, Persistent, Tech Mahindra, TCS, were trading 1.3 to 3.3 percent down.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 recovers 80 points from day's low as market heads for a weak close

Next Article

Trent under pressure as Kotak initiates coverage with 'reduce' rating

arrow down

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X