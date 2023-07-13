TCS and HCL Tech: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY JPMorgan has maintained an 'underweight' rating on TCS with a target of Rs 2,650 per share, form the previous Rs 2,700 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on HCL Tech with a target of Rs 1,090 per share.

TCS | JPMorgan has maintained an 'underweight' rating on TCS with a target of Rs 2,650 per share, form the previous Rs 2,700 per share. It says its first quarter growth was dragged down by telecom, hi-tech and BFSI.

TCS | Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on TCS with a target of Rs 2,800 per share. It says the first quarter earnings were a miss at both, revenue and margin levels.

TCS | Bernstein has maintained an 'outperform' rating on TCS with a target of Rs 3,650 per share. It says the company is delivering a second consecutive quarter of over $10 billion orderbook.

TCS | Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on TCS with a target of Rs 3,450 per share. It says there is rising caution among clients across key verticals in Europe and north America.

HCL Tech | Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on HCL Tech with a target of Rs 1,090 per share. It says achieving the top end of the unchanged growth guidance is likely to be challenging.

HCL Tech | Macquarie has maintained an 'outperform' rating on HCL Tech with a target of Rs 1,520 per share. It says it reported good growth in larger verticals of manufacturing and financial services but the smaller verticals such as tech and telecom witnessed a sharp decline.

HCL Tech | JPMorgan has maintained an 'underweight' rating on HCL Tech with a target of Rs 900 per share. It says the company maintained overall guidance at 6 to 8 percent and EBIT guidance at 18 to 19 percent.

HCL Tech | Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on HCL Tech with a target of Rs 1,205 per share. It says it missed the first quarter estimates because of unexpected revenue decline in both, services and software segments.